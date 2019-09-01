As Coca (KO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Avalon Advisors Has Trimmed by $9.30 Million Its Stake; Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) Shareholder Grace & White Has Boosted Its Position

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 202,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.97 million, down from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 420,746 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 195,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 16,204 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 574 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Macquarie Gru Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Lpl Ltd stated it has 54,337 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) or 14,517 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 62,018 shares in its portfolio. Lincluden Management Limited has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 156,686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Pnc Fincl Gp holds 100,559 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,263 shares. State Street has 5.29M shares.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 177,389 shares to 375,899 shares, valued at $27.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

