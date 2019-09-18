As Coca (KO) Share Price Rose, Rathbone Brothers Plc Raised Its Stake; Shareholder Phocas Financial Upped Ps Business Parks (PSB) Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc (PSB) by 67.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 22,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 55,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $931.50 billion, up from 33,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ps Business Parks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $181.88. About 77,743 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 30,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.05 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 11.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 1,980 shares to 7,920 shares, valued at $3.56 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 77,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,876 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 0.90% less from 19.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Company owns 4,854 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,341 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 2,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,900 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 41,739 shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Stifel Corp has 0.04% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 88,365 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 23,121 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,443 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 3,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 6,777 shares. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 1.17 million shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 129,500 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Npv Common Stock by 18,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,446 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc Npv Common Stock.