As Coca (KO) Share Price Rose, Holder Parkwood Has Cut Its Stake by $1.03 Million; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Holding by $874,380

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 46,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 148,881 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 102,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 278,867 shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 11/05/2018 – SPT ENERGY GROUP INC – ETHAN WU WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 24/05/2018 – KFMB-TV: Tonys 2018: Ethan Slater on Bringing SpongeBob to Life on Broadway; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 22,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 79,249 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 101,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50 million shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,659 shares to 4,059 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 439,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Coca-Cola (KO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke stated it has 22,420 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 2.14 million shares. Paw Capital Corp reported 13,000 shares stake. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 23,564 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 0.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 50,619 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma accumulated 9,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sei Invs Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Personal Finance reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.59% or 215,942 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.34% or 25,712 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Company owns 440,350 shares. Lafayette Invests reported 86,980 shares stake. Lazard Asset Lc holds 29.77 million shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com holds 62,210 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 253,382 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 53 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 60,159 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 22,400 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 25,839 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 53,394 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt Communication. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 15,726 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 99,668 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 35,444 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Aqr Cap Mngmt holds 32,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Legal & General Public Limited Co holds 64,289 shares.

More notable recent Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ethan Allen Design Center Set to Open in The Superior Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ethan Allen Interiors Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Operating income falls at Ethan Allen – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 2.34M shares to 6.11M shares, valued at $77.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 545,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).