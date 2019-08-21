As Coca (KO) Share Price Rose, Benedict Financial Advisors Has Boosted by $593,676 Its Holding; Zebra Capital Management Lowered Allstate Com Stk (ALL) Position by $556,198 as Shares Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 99,701 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 86,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 1.17M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (ALL) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 5,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 3,766 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 9,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $103.44. About 110,633 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cornerstone, a Alabama-based fund reported 423,890 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.16% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Nordea Invest Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 781,656 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel has invested 0.18% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Enterprise Financial Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). American Century Companies Incorporated reported 7,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.02% or 600 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Com holds 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 82,209 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 1.59M were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 0.01% or 938 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 517,300 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Covia Appoints Richard Navarre as President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About nVent Electric plc’s (NYSE:NVT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CRTC Wholesale Broadband Pricing Decision Threatens Canada’s Broadband Future – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Networks Inc by 24,522 shares to 55,710 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Ultra-Safe Stocks to Hide Out in Until the Trade Wars End – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.