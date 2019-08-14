As Coca (KO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Cut Holding by $529,460; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Hgk Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 9,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 130,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 121,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 14.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc analyzed 11,510 shares as the company's stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $228.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 8.63 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9.35 million shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.58% or 2.04M shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Co has 0.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Llc holds 19,557 shares. Hartford Invest Company invested in 1.1% or 717,314 shares. Clean Yield Grp has 116,808 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs reported 35.07 million shares. Lee Danner & Bass has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 134,676 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 1.15M shares. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). City Tru Fl holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,380 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce & has invested 2.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ckw Finance owns 2,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsr holds 0.09% or 14,618 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financi (NYSE:COF) by 3,967 shares to 79,453 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 6,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,203 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,318 shares to 81,053 shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.82 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

