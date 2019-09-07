As Coca (KO) Market Value Rose, Eastern Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $1.07 Million; Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Its 58.Com (WUBA) Holding by $31.85 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 23,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 64,319 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 87,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 490,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 3.17 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.97 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 398,217 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33)

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.98 million shares to 9.68M shares, valued at $291.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 2.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 40,197 shares to 71,736 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares by 44,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 803,130 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (IWM).

