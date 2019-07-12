As Coca (KO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Increased Position; Greenwood Capital Associates Raised Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Position

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 5.05 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 74,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,421 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 216,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt by 31,143 shares to 55,699 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Act Mng Etf by 92,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,655 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Com holds 36,134 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Inc accumulated 3,500 shares. Martingale Asset Lp invested in 1.03 million shares. Td Limited holds 723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 69,214 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Ltd stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amp Limited holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.65M shares. Hedeker Wealth reported 42,211 shares. Ssi Inv Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hilltop holds 81,365 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation stated it has 274,906 shares. Terril Brothers Inc reported 33,326 shares stake. Headinvest Lc has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lee Danner & Bass has 0.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc accumulated 0.26% or 681,222 shares. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.93% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 198,677 shares. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co stated it has 2.29% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wendell David Assoc Inc holds 1.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 209,307 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Amarillo Fincl Bank accumulated 4,484 shares. Welch And Forbes owns 0.51% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 432,999 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3,995 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 9.76 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 770,274 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 14,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Woodstock Corp owns 0.49% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 58,684 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 25,526 shares. Stonebridge Cap Incorporated holds 147,331 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc Cl A (NYSE:GMED) by 116,369 shares to 599,974 shares, valued at $29.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watsco Inc Com (NYSE:WSO) by 7,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,157 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).