As Coca (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Troy Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding; Flex LTD (FLEX) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 970,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.13 million, down from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 1.99M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market | Technavio; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP FUND WORTH ABOUT 4.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Flex LNG steers away from floating units as challenges emerge; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 331,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 7.50M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382.01M, up from 7.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20M shares traded or 58.72% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,200 shares to 407,100 shares, valued at $83.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

