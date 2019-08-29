As Coca (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed by $455,860 Its Holding; Schweitzer (SWM) Market Valuation Rose While Wbi Investments Has Boosted Position

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 115.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 18,999 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, up from 8,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 9,909 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 25,970 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 1.93 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 771,705 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 4,067 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 748 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,208 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co holds 113,852 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,360 are owned by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) or 5,426 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,027 shares. 9,830 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Alphaone Serv Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 16 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.3% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIA) by 329,174 shares to 658,833 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr by 616,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 891,568 shares. 19,149 are held by Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.20 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dnb Asset As invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 382,984 were accumulated by Wesbanco Natl Bank. Aristotle Mgmt Lc holds 9.60M shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 30,059 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 639,200 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 59,386 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Associate has invested 1.73% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bangor Commercial Bank has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Country Club Tru Na owns 32,425 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Aldebaran Financial holds 1.02% or 30,856 shares in its portfolio.

