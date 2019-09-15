As Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Stock Price Declined, Inca Investments Has Lowered Stake; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Valuation Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 124,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 725,534 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.09 million, down from 850,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 148,706 shares traded or 126.08% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 25/04/2018 – MEXICO’S COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS SUBSIDIARY REACHES DEAL TO ACQUIRE GUATEMALA-BASED COKE DISTRIBUTOR FOR $124.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Adds Coca-Cola Femsa

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 592,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.17 million, down from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 459,430 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,397 shares to 252,037 shares, valued at $54.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 660,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wix to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cornerstone Advsrs has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested in 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,944 shares. Pnc Svcs Group has 4,709 shares. 577,317 were reported by Franklin Resources Inc. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 590 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd reported 238,218 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory invested in 0.34% or 9,762 shares. British Columbia Mngmt invested in 7,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 5,602 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 34,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.72 per share. KOF’s profit will be $170.17 million for 18.83 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $566.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,100 shares to 196,300 shares, valued at $44.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.