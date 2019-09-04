As Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Market Value Declined, Inca Investments Trimmed Position; As Neenah Paper (NP) Share Value Declined, Baskin Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 85,646 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 270,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 850,312 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.12M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 62,308 shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/03/2018 – Crime forces Coke Femsa to end operations in Mexican town; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. NP’s profit will be $14.14 million for 18.56 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.63% negative EPS growth.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 5,491 shares to 90,674 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 6,532 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 21,388 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability owns 3,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Associate accumulated 1,550 shares. First Interstate Bancorp invested in 1,766 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Associated Banc owns 4,201 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 3,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 17,965 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) or 11,448 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 994,504 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com reported 36,988 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.07% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.72 million shares to 10.32 million shares, valued at $60.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.