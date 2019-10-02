As Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Market Value Declined, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreased by $2.10 Million Its Position; Itron (ITRI) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $84.61 Million as Shares Rose

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 7,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 282,418 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.52M, down from 289,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $295.4. About 14,068 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.99M, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 83,891 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 98,154 shares to 8.76M shares, valued at $99.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 111,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $18.24 million activity.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.79 million for 26.81 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold COKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 3.65 million shares or 3.95% more from 3.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

