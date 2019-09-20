As Coca Cola Company (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Lowered Stake; Waddell & Reed Financial Stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Lowered by $903,125

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 53,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 399,664 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 452,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $17.4 lastly. It is up 11.61% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 80,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2.92 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.49M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 8.07 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.34 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & has 0.22% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). John G Ullman & Associates has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.51% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Monroe Savings Bank Mi owns 9,882 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Schroder Mngmt reported 2.78 million shares. Petrus Tru Company Lta reported 1.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). D E Shaw And Communication Inc owns 1.35M shares. King Wealth invested in 8,965 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,500 shares. Greenwood Assoc Ltd has invested 1.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategic Financial Services has 6,761 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Limited Co reported 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 107,002 were reported by Pacific Glob Investment Management. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 2.17% or 95,069 shares in its portfolio.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 171,309 shares to 254,950 shares, valued at $25.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 557,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 105,697 shares to 642,997 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 867,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 3.18 million shares. Sandler Capital Mngmt holds 0.63% or 537,888 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 26,895 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 1.24M shares. Silvercrest Asset Group holds 3.83 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs reported 6.21M shares. 333,214 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Victory Cap invested in 0.05% or 1.43 million shares. Brinker Capital has 0.07% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 112,680 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 1,335 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors has 178,169 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp invested in 0.08% or 40,662 shares. Da Davidson And reported 12,784 shares.

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.04M for 16.11 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

