As Coca Cola Com (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Motco Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Trimmed by $466,128 as Stock Rose

Motco decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 5,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 65,518 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, down from 71,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 25/04/2018 – #ASCO18 I/O combo 1L lung cancer war continues $MRK KEYNOTE-042 in; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Coca Cola Com (KO) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 17,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 136,023 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 118,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Coca Cola Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru invested in 2.01% or 101,272 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Blume Cap Management holds 0.06% or 1,400 shares. Moreover, Smead Mngmt has 4.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm holds 0.18% or 322,072 shares in its portfolio. Marvin & Palmer Assoc has 4.29% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 7.09M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Limited has 4.57% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). One Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 44,840 shares. Fcg Limited Liability Corporation has 2,657 shares. Retail Bank Of The West invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Marathon Cap reported 10,778 shares. Sky Inv Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 85,511 were accumulated by Mai Capital Mngmt. Oarsman invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gateway Fund (GTEYX) by 15,962 shares to 444,736 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Inter Term T/Exempt Admiral Shares (VWIUX) by 30,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Company reported 122,434 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Investec Asset invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 1.29 million are held by Cullinan Inc. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 140,289 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi holds 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 49,201 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 5,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Oak Ridge Limited Co reported 0.87% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Btr owns 0.24% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 26,793 shares. Illinois-based Cibc Bancorp Usa has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sadoff Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 15,051 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Co has 17,936 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

