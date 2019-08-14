As Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) Valuation Rose, Holder 683 Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake by $5.08 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 7.03M shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 15.16M shares traded or 20.92% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boxwood Merger Corp by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 100,000 shares to 484,970 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.92M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in On Deck Cap Inc.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

