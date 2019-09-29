As Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Rose, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Stake by $2.00 Million; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Decreased Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $453,512 as Stock Declined

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 1,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,481 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 5,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.66 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 20,000 shares to 540,000 shares, valued at $90.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.