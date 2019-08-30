As Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Rose, Smart Portfolios Has Raised Its Position; Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Calavo Growers (CVGW) Position as Stock Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 46,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 284,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, down from 331,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 3,760 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 684,458 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 49,966 shares to 34,871 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 49,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,465 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.48% or 36.31 million shares. 110,999 are held by Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd. Amer Asset reported 6,423 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 94,170 shares. 736,354 were reported by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Choate Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.17% or 60,819 shares. Daiwa Securities owns 234,282 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 16,095 were reported by Papp L Roy & Associates. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 470,042 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.54% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cadence Cap Ltd has 0.46% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 0.02% or 276,647 shares. 7,664 were accumulated by Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 7,453 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 54,777 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 373,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).