As Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Rose, Cadence Bank Na Has Decreased Its Stake; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Valmont Inds (VMI) Holding by $819,000

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 54,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 60,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.67. About 12,255 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 7,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 85,855 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 2.06M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) by 2,540 shares to 227,895 shares, valued at $224.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,800 shares, and has risen its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF).

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15 million for 14.17 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 14,462 shares. Qv Investors has 137,779 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Harvey Ptnrs Ltd owns 25,500 shares. American Century Inc holds 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 47,759 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 53,099 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 3,622 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp holds 0.12% or 579,467 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 16,055 shares. F&V Cap Ltd Co holds 1.23% or 16,565 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag accumulated 144,244 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). The Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.69 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.