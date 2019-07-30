As Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Lowered by $97.52 Million Its Holding; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 9,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.01 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.52M, down from 8.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.05. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35,275 shares to 38,104 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,647 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 12,000 shares. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 669,053 shares to 3.37M shares, valued at $368.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 164,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

