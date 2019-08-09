As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Park Circle Co Trimmed by $368,000 Its Stake; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Holding Raised by Pura Vida Investments Llc

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 10.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 96,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 294,842 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 290,337 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Coca-Cola Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Competition Comes for Monster Beverage – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.46 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Limited accumulated 444,131 shares. 86,027 are held by Condor Capital Management. 16,626 were reported by Orleans La. Cap City Trust Co Fl reported 868,506 shares or 17.19% of all its holdings. 7,560 are owned by Cutter And Brokerage. Martin Tn owns 22,006 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 1.4% or 23.45 million shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Inc holds 1.38% or 38,269 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Gp holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Founders Capital Management Llc has invested 3.31% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) accumulated 0.37% or 18,082 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Com has 37,193 shares. Bbr Partners Llc accumulated 101,922 shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability has 815,363 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 258,596 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 56,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BD Gets Enterprise Level Cybersecurity Assessment From UL – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAAR Surgical Deserves Its Eye-Watering Valuation Premium – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, GWW, STAA – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STAAR Surgical down 21% on FDA rejection of EVO marketing application – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation reported 533,516 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,383 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 25,560 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 3,475 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 369,219 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). King Luther Cap Corporation owns 0.04% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 153,230 shares. Pura Vida Investments Lc has 3.33% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 119,869 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 112,542 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Automobile Association accumulated 8,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 60,300 were accumulated by Swiss Bancorp.