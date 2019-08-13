As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Park Circle Co Has Cut Stake; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, American International Group Lowered Its Position

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 7.58M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 853 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 191,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.27 million, down from 192,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $312.28. About 4.62M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Management accumulated 121,000 shares or 1.12% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Inc owns 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 106,389 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 17,880 shares. Nippon Life Insurance Comm has 0.58% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). New England Research & Incorporated holds 41,450 shares. Moreover, Monetary Management Grp has 0.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,700 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 1.52 million shares. Eastern Bancorp stated it has 64,319 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 869 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.16% or 30,982 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 0.5% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bp Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.73% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.67% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Noesis Cap Mangement stated it has 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. The insider Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 65,484 shares to 313,750 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 14,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin owns 173,001 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Kistler holds 0% or 9 shares. 400,000 are owned by Third Point Ltd. Lpl Finance Limited Liability owns 221,330 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 476,325 shares. Highland Mgmt LP owns 8,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 125,834 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 39,000 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Zeke Cap Advisors Lc has 11,637 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 2,048 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested in 2,976 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.24% or 83,355 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 74.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.