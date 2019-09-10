As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Northstar Group Decreased Stake; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Cibc Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $337,900

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 256,361 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 261,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 9.86 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment House Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 24,841 shares. Community Svcs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.83% or 52,231 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd has 0.55% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Amer Century Incorporated holds 0.15% or 3.22M shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson And has 244,961 shares. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc has invested 2.31% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Benjamin F Edwards & owns 31,520 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Chicago Equity Prtn Llc holds 218,400 shares. Meeder Asset reported 1,923 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Company Inc reported 303,419 shares stake. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Limited Liability Company reported 38,390 shares. Greatmark Prtnrs Inc stated it has 130,003 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 11,155 shares to 231,860 shares, valued at $46.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp reported 30,001 shares. 8,200 are held by Ssi Investment. Moreover, Central Securities has 2.76% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 280,000 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Atria Investments Limited Liability owns 27,681 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication Inc has 0.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.21M shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fjarde Ap reported 734,710 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.71% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 43,033 shares. 11.22M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Inc. 5,868 were reported by Bailard. Nwq Investment Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.61 million shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Asset Inc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 117,825 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn accumulated 0.74% or 109,019 shares.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,238 shares to 29,507 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 5,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).