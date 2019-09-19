As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Diversified Trust Co Upped by $852,950 Its Position; Schlumberger (SLB) Holding Maintained by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 17,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 589,088 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.00M, up from 572,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.52 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 200,248 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, up from 182,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 1.55 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,796 shares to 229,992 shares, valued at $67.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 26,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,890 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings.