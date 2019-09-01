As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stock Value Rose, Coho Partners LTD Has Increased Holding; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Maintains Stake in United Technologies Com (UTX)

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 11,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 23,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 9,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 444,131 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81 million, up from 434,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn reported 30,982 shares. American Century Cos holds 3.22M shares. Gateway Inv Advisers owns 2.14 million shares. Maine-based Bangor National Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Verus Fin Partners holds 6,008 shares. 88,294 are held by Schulhoff &. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd invested in 1.09M shares. Of Virginia Ltd Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,025 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Com reported 150,198 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 656,047 shares. L And S Advsrs Inc owns 16,440 shares. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or reported 0.77% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dodge And Cox stated it has 29,478 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 214,456 shares stake. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 17,936 shares.