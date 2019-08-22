As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stock Value Rose, Beach Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 6.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 712,228 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares to 12,010 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Service Grp owns 17,026 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.4% or 33,299 shares in its portfolio. First Natl has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Advisory Alpha Ltd owns 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,736 shares. Waters Parkerson & holds 282,026 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,654 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prospector Partners Ltd holds 94,375 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 278,570 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.45% or 472,624 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Mgmt accumulated 1,180 shares. Lord Abbett Company Lc has invested 0.48% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Overbrook holds 15,333 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Symons Cap Mngmt holds 4.44% or 219,940 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bahl Gaynor reported 1.61M shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.