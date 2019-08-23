As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stock Value Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Lowered Holding; Cummins (CMI) Stock Value Declined While Keating Investment Counselors Decreased Its Holding by $827,390

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 139,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 154,661 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, down from 293,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.00B market cap company. It closed at $54.49 lastly. It is down 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $144.75. About 279,028 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 57,290 shares to 117,840 shares, valued at $13.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell by 200,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.