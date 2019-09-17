As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Advisors Asset Management Has Raised by $672,950 Its Holding; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Monetary Management Group Has Boosted Its Stake

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 13,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 652,879 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.25M, up from 639,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 6.68M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 3,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,790 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 6,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 2.56M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 9,668 shares. Connecticut-based Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 4.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bancorp Of The West accumulated 63,533 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.81% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 56,639 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 450 shares. West Oak Limited Co holds 200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Griffin Asset reported 360 shares stake. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 17,806 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company reported 27,527 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Asset One Company Ltd holds 0.31% or 417,077 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 0.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 277,823 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Serv has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gp One Trading Lp has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 17,029 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,225 shares to 18,850 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 5,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,715 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 69,276 shares. 3,944 were accumulated by Lesa Sroufe &. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 21,230 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) owns 18,689 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Gideon Advsrs reported 24,339 shares stake. Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.44% or 86,114 shares in its portfolio. Hendershot holds 0.1% or 5,865 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Valmark Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Connable Office Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 58,819 shares. Samlyn Lc owns 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 230,662 shares. The Arkansas-based Lathrop Management Corporation has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ancora Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.7% or 6.94M shares.

