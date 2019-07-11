As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Declined, Contravisory Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $3.73 Million; Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Heartland Advisors Has Lifted Position by $1.88 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 386176.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 81,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,118 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 5.91M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 30,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,048 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 171,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 626,092 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 330,736 shares. Amp Cap Invsts reported 11,057 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 0.1% or 50,779 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 33,974 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 10,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 12,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burney Co holds 0.05% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 12,309 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 27,817 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca invested 2.88% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dubuque State Bank & Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 464 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,203 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,146 shares. Century Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Reinhart has invested 2.37% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 31,177 shares to 564,921 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 77,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,102 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,342 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Central Financial Bank Trust Com holds 13,004 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 50,530 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% or 112,100 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs reported 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 0.83% stake. Sta Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Advisor Group Ltd Company owns 248,131 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Management stated it has 109,705 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co owns 35,858 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 7,060 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. M&T Bancorp invested 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 57,476 are owned by Sabal Trust Communications.

