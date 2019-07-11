As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stock Value Declined, Beach Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.40 Million; Shareholder Springowl Associates Increased Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 139,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 154,661 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, down from 293,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 857,162 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca owns 12,230 shares. Crestwood Grp Limited invested in 12,703 shares. Beaumont Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.16% or 32,272 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Edgar Lomax Va has 3.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Murphy Capital Management invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bontempo Ohly Ltd Liability Company has 2.21% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 65,026 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 714,883 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 26,093 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 103,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hl Fin Services Limited Co holds 0.49% or 677,815 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 66,000 shares. Monarch Mgmt holds 2.37% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 139,243 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Com reported 7,597 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,330 shares to 12,810 shares, valued at $22.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell by 200,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

