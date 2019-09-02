As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Summit Securities Group Has Increased Stake by $1.76 Million; Axogen (AXGN) Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.85M market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 297,200 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 12081.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 38,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 38,493 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 11,423 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Woodstock, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,684 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Whittier Tru holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 251,047 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 65,495 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company reported 1.47M shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com holds 0.83% or 131,960 shares in its portfolio. 16,800 were reported by Icon Advisers Incorporated Co. The Illinois-based Whitnell has invested 0.51% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 64.28 million were reported by Cap International Invsts. Centurylink Mgmt holds 25,390 shares. Lbmc Investment Ltd Llc invested in 29,158 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Leavell Invest Mgmt holds 0.46% or 86,316 shares. Pacific Glob Management Company has invested 1.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eqis Capital Inc has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) by 413 shares to 120 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) by 2,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call).

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.