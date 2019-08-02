As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Park Circle Co Lowered Stake by $368,000; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake Held by Luminus Management Llc

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 6.93 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 523.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 14.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 17.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.04M, up from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 1.53 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Heading Into Earnings, Coca Cola Stock Is a Buy on the Next 5% Dip – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 1.62% or 3.49 million shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 0.01% or 19,110 shares. Troy Asset owns 16.45% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7.17M shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jcic Asset Mngmt stated it has 303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nfc Investments, a Tennessee-based fund reported 13,569 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd has 0.51% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 150,198 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 100,649 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Co holds 0.11% or 41,013 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Investec Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,207 shares. Schaller Invest Grp Inc Inc holds 10,115 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Haverford Finance Inc reported 106,093 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Excalibur invested in 36,196 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc invested in 0.2% or 10,700 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs reported 4.43M shares.