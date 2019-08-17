As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Logan Capital Management Boosted Stake by $9.77 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Raised Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position by $1.62 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 337,297 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 207.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 212,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 314,861 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, up from 102,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29 million shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Investment reported 8,568 shares. Jnba Advisors holds 0.17% or 17,071 shares. Private Wealth Inc owns 55,388 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 481,816 were reported by Deprince Race And Zollo. Grand Jean Management, California-based fund reported 4,345 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,796 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 1.25M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Co reported 19,117 shares. Contravisory Mngmt holds 1.47% or 81,118 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 1.52 million shares. 15,306 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Lourd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 27,638 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 38,782 shares. Capital Interest reported 64.28M shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,369 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,195 were reported by M Secs. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. 11,537 were reported by Mengis Mgmt. Hilltop holds 56,836 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 65,413 shares. Smith Moore & reported 10,557 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Webster Retail Bank N A has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pnc Svcs Group holds 22,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd reported 24,700 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.7% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Northern invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 318 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment Co.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 11.50M shares to 32.49 million shares, valued at $50.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegro Merger Corp by 681,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,842 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).