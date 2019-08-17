As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Lazard Asset Management Cut Stake by $49.08 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Coatue Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 355,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.94 million, down from 466,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 29.77 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, down from 30.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.46M shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $382.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 122,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Is Sitting on a $100 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Logistics Stocks to Buy and Sell – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 15,650 shares. Chartist Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 390 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 1.89% or 1,734 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt reported 243,888 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 4,035 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 58,789 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Navellier & Associates owns 3,660 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Limited Company holds 1.3% or 1,615 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miles Capital Inc holds 1.13% or 732 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 145 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cap Planning Advisors invested in 1.05% or 1,932 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Architects Incorporated reported 101 shares stake.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Dividend Investors Should Do With Their Coca-Cola Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Coca-Cola ‘Clearly’ Boasts Better Growth – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.86% or 56,676 shares. Regal Inv Limited Liability Com invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Td Asset has 0.46% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 327,610 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 3.09M shares. M&T Bancorp holds 0.52% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5.65M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0.21% or 51,997 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt owns 47,517 shares. Terril Brothers reported 0.13% stake. New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Hawaiian Bancorp, Hawaii-based fund reported 30,380 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stack Inc accumulated 1.82% or 323,549 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 4,935 shares.