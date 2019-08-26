As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stock Rose, Holder Opus Investment Management Raised Its Holding; Washington Trust Bank Has Increased Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $375,300

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 893.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 1,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1,391 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $376. About 136,145 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane; 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 905,284 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 54,087 shares. Caprock Grp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 39,096 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.56% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 612,219 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt accumulated 318,538 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Legacy Cap Ptnrs reported 82,791 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.56% or 748,563 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc invested in 57,470 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 1.62% stake. 1,413 were accumulated by Inr Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blb&B Limited Liability Company reported 62,210 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Com has 5,946 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Investment Ltd Liability has 0.53% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares to 81,142 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,165 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.