As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Increased Its Holding; Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Digimarc New (DMRC) Position by $1.58 Million

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 62,480 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 171,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 5.02M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.06M, up from 4.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 5.57M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chilton Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 1.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 252,879 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 22,445 shares. Holderness Investments Communication has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cutter Communication Brokerage owns 7,560 shares. First Personal Service invested in 37,703 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Lc reported 73,713 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 8,524 shares. North Star Invest has invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Invsts holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 47.15M shares. Kistler has 21,613 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts accumulated 318,538 shares. Osborne Cap Management Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 94,342 shares. Davenport And Communication Ltd Llc holds 319,962 shares. Moreover, Parkwood has 0.73% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 79,249 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,554 shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 518,035 shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $308.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 17,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,619 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Mngmt Ltd owns 573,541 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 13,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.01% or 52,647 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 9,800 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 150 shares. Lagoda Ltd Partnership holds 11.06% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) or 277,206 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 132,528 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 22,354 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 10,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,655 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Wells Fargo Mn reported 7,506 shares stake.

