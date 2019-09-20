As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Position; Kanawha Capital Management Trimmed Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $749,102 as Market Value Rose

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by 50.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 14,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 13,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737,000, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44M shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 16,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 126,195 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, down from 142,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 17.05 million shares traded or 42.48% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $899.36M for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 115,015 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc invested in 7,521 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman holds 10,043 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Marco Inv Lc stated it has 5,395 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Independent Investors owns 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,500 shares. Stearns Fincl Ser Group Inc has 4,912 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 600,057 shares. Cap Ww, a California-based fund reported 19.20 million shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 973,831 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Glovista Lc has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,100 shares. Pnc Ser Group Inc reported 1.72 million shares. Hills Bank & Trust And holds 0.45% or 32,381 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 7,325 shares to 25,072 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.41B for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 99,547 shares to 656,173 shares, valued at $26.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 176,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).