As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Capital Investment Counsel Has Boosted by $719,670 Its Position; G2 Investment Partners Management Stake in Skyline Champion (SKY) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 111,417 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 135,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 256,075 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29M shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $230.87 million activity. The insider BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76 million. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP had sold 4.31 million shares worth $87.18M.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 112,445 shares to 412,667 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 138,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,694 shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).