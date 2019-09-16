As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, Suntrust Banks Boosted Holding; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Upped Its Hershey Co (HSY) Position by $639,180

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 59,789 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01M, up from 55,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 1.48 million shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOWARDS HIGH END OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN MARGIN FOR GROWTH PROGRAM TARGET BY 2019; 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7959.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 19.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 19.58 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $996.87 million, up from 242,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 11.49 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. 3,100 shares were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL, worth $490,970.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 253,415 shares to 83,819 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ark Etf Tr by 326,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,464 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 317,830 shares to 20,543 shares, valued at $94,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 102,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,205 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).