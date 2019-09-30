As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, Sfmg Raised Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Beck Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,877 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, down from 65,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $138.92. About 5.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 71.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 7,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,686 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 10,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $736.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 64,890 shares to 9,253 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,309 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.