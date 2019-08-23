As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, Capital City Trust Company Has Decreased by $632,408 Its Holding; As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $1.97 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 33.94 million shares traded or 36.13% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 6.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.48% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ancora Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 43,390 shares. Hbk LP stated it has 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 36,400 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Com Pa reported 1.86% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Regentatlantic Capital invested in 0.07% or 20,334 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.59% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4.40M shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 1,570 shares. Birinyi Associates, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,987 shares. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 70,758 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0.74% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Natixis Lp reported 1.63M shares. Papp L Roy Associate reported 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares to 84,603 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).