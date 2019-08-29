As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, Capital City Trust Company Decreased by $632,408 Its Position; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Holder Renaissance Group Decreased by $3.84 Million Its Stake

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 23,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 194,763 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.56M, down from 217,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $161.36. About 2.70M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 4.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.60 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Company invested in 0.15% or 15,773 shares. Creative Planning has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 242,639 shares. Old Bank & Trust In stated it has 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cannell Peter B And stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cna Finance reported 1,600 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Armstrong Henry H Assoc Incorporated has invested 1.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 544,849 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Company reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Inc owns 2.13M shares. Financial Advisory Group holds 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 3,182 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.35% or 396,825 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L (NYSE:SHI) by 52,459 shares to 270,294 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 25,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta holds 2.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 431,211 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Services reported 29,784 shares stake. 20,870 are held by Cibc Fincl Bank Usa. Moreover, Murphy Capital Mngmt has 0.86% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Sequoia Advsrs Ltd has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Company accumulated 440,350 shares or 2.5% of the stock. 11.51 million were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 1.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 31,857 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 99,288 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W holds 19,225 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc reported 40,379 shares. 107,955 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Seabridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 800 shares in its portfolio.