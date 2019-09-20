As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, Capital City Trust Company Cut Its Stake by $796,250; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trimmed Its Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Market Valuation Declined

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $111.87. About 2.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 15,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 852,581 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.41 million, down from 868,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 8.07 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.56 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Whiting Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WLL) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Altria Shares Hit 52-Week Low After India Bans E-Cigarettes – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: How Low Will The Fed Go? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 22,000 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.34 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

