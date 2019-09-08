As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, Axa Upped by $2.30 Million Its Stake; As Equity Comwlth Com Sh Ben Int (EQC) Stock Rose, Assetmark Raised by $363,328 Its Stake

Axa increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 50,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.98 million, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Equity Comwlth Com Sh Ben Int (EQC) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 209,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, up from 197,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 347,763 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 17,363 shares to 108,237 shares, valued at $16.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.89% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 26,433 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). New York-based Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cibc Corporation owns 3.34 million shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 140,289 shares. Pension Service has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Eagle Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 27,029 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 252,815 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,586 shares. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Moreover, Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 395,186 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 47,850 shares. 887,400 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Congress Asset Management Company Ma owns 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 9,130 shares.

