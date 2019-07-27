As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Declined, Destination Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $352,406 Its Stake; As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stock Price Declined, Ejf Capital Upped Position

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3342.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 794,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 818,319 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 23,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 1.06 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 7,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,493 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 102,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 117,501 shares to 119,747 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 73,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 11,150 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 9,500 are held by Blue Edge Cap Limited Company. Rock Point Advisors Llc owns 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,045 shares. South Texas Money Ltd owns 8,932 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd reported 27,029 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.46% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hexavest Incorporated reported 7,242 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 244,961 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Old Natl Bank In accumulated 117,104 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Com holds 1.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 98,502 shares. Sun Life holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,566 shares. Brookstone Management reported 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ruggie Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 9,338 shares.

