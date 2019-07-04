As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Declined, Cohen Lawrence B Has Lifted Its Position; Metlife (MET) Stock Value Rose While Advisors Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 60,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 70,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 2.08 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

