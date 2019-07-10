As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Declined, Zwj Investment Counsel Lowered by $3.36 Million Its Position; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 72,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.09 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 12,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,416 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 91,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 13.70 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS)

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New Com Cl A by 48,183 shares to 19,105 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,402 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65 billion for 20.89 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 88,051 shares to 189,322 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 24,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

