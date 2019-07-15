As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lowered Its Stake by $7.78 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Cut Position

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $308.57. About 196,173 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 169,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,503 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 210,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 1.04M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.52 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M worth of stock. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank has 3.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Maverick Capital Ltd owns 404,089 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 2,407 shares. Moreover, Yhb Advisors has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 211,099 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 0.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Whittier Tru has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Valley Advisers Inc reported 0% stake. 968 are held by Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 327,395 shares. 21,999 are held by Icon Advisers Inc. Tower Bridge reported 3,640 shares stake. Adirondack Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 40 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,482 shares to 17,982 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 2.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvasive Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.83% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Adirondack Tru owns 0.74% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 22,092 shares. Cna Corporation holds 28,500 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.44M shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Communications has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 27,128 shares. Maryland-based Founders Finance Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 4,569 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 4.04 million were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Com. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 42,776 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. North Star Asset holds 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 20,980 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 168,228 shares stake. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 113,639 shares. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 960,925 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.05 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.