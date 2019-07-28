As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cwm Cut Holding; Psagot Investment House LTD Stake in General Mo(Gm) (GM) Has Lifted by $2.62 Million

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 11,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 470,042 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03M, down from 481,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in General Mo(Gm) (GM) by 115.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 70,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,015 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 61,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mo(Gm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – GM ESTABLISHES A NEW $2.0B 364-DAY FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – GM’s South Korean unit said it lost $1.1 billion in 2017, its fourth straight yearly loss; 26/04/2018 – Bose Earns `Supplier of the Year’ Honors from General Motors; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM REPORTS PROPOSED SETTLEMENT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20% – sources – The Edge Markets; 10/05/2018 – GM sees custom designs, personal ownership for self-driving cars; 29/03/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS MUSTAFA MOHATAREM, CURRENT CHIEF ECONOMIST, WILL REMAIN ACTIVE IN THE ROLE UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT LATER THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR – AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 – GM Scraps a Standard in Sales Reporting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 303 shares. 166,606 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited. Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has invested 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boltwood Capital Management has 38,083 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 22,593 are held by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership owns 16,936 shares. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fruth invested 0.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Edge Wealth Management Limited Co holds 1 shares. Arbor Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hamel Associates holds 0.88% or 41,783 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lincoln Limited Company holds 2.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 96,662 shares. Sageworth Trust Com owns 2,050 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 61,079 shares to 335,833 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 95,328 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Shufro Rose Limited Liability stated it has 0.64% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 6,605 shares in its portfolio. Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 59,265 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.19% or 300,958 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has 500 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 219,887 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Company has invested 0.08% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ledyard Comml Bank holds 0.07% or 14,647 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 45,060 are owned by Oakbrook Invests. Institute For Wealth Limited owns 44,075 shares. Two Sigma Lc reported 42,769 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (Spy) (SPY) by 53,870 shares to 296,870 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hedj Us (HEDJ) by 5,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,313 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.