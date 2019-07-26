As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Declined, Northstar Group Has Decreased Stake by $423,246; Exelon (EXC) Share Price Rose While Shelton Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 7.60 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 18,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 979 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, down from 19,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 3.51 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.93 million for 18.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares to 8,555 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 2,796 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,285 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.29% or 2.77 million shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0% stake. Atria Invests Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 5,464 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,300 shares. Gradient Invests owns 12,640 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2.24M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 36,590 shares. City Hldgs Commerce invested in 15,423 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 2.45 million were reported by Sound Shore Management Ct. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Management has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 128,144 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 98 shares.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ComEd Solar Training Report Shines Light on Progress – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Llc owns 42,650 shares. Parsons Cap Ri has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 19,084 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation accumulated 52,346 shares. Loeb Prtn holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Cap Counsel Llc Ny invested 0.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd has 15,306 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Park Circle holds 1.06% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association accumulated 3.43M shares. Bislett Management Limited Company has invested 4.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 25,608 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 6,260 shares. Capwealth Advsrs holds 23,980 shares. Beacon invested in 64,002 shares. Harvey Ltd Liability Co invested in 81,412 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,372 shares to 68,751 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).