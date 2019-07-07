As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Declined, Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Raised Holding by $376,096; General American Investors Company Increases Holding in Interdigital (IDCC)

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 267,965 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 27-28; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects to Report a Negative Effective Tax Rate for the Full Yr; 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL & KYOCERA SIGN MULTI-YEAR PATENT LICENSE PACT; 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 8,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,577 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 109,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 29,100 shares. Checchi Advisers has 40,171 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate accumulated 16,095 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 770,274 shares. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 11,678 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Monarch Cap Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 139,243 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 18,596 shares. Altfest L J And Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,201 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.1% or 138,762 shares. Choate Advsrs owns 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 60,819 shares. Whitnell & Comm accumulated 28,197 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,413 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 19,925 shares stake. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.32% or 54,839 shares.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 20,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Network Ltd holds 42 shares. Jefferies Ltd holds 21,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Permit Limited Liability holds 112,130 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Hikari Power Ltd reported 3,270 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.11M shares. Personal Advsr invested in 169,521 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 159,656 shares or 0% of the stock. 27,498 were reported by Laurion Capital Management Lp. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 35,107 shares. Dean Mgmt holds 18,160 shares. 4,100 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. 161,512 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 34,374 shares.